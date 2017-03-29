A couple reported a man fired two shots at them at the intersection of Highway 330 and Tallassee Road March 22.
The man said they saw a woman they knew at a convenience store in Clarke County. She got into a truck that was pulling a trailer.
The man said they were going the same direction as the truck on Tallassee Road toward Highway 330.
He said the truck “was swerving all over the roadway and the trailer swerved “off the roadway.”
When both vehicles were at the intersection, the man said he rolled his window down to get the driver’s attention.
He said when the driver pulled out he “pointed a handgun out the driver’s side window and stated, ‘I will shoot you.’”
The driver then fired two shots in his direction, the man said. Both shots hit the driver’s side door but did not penetrate.
See the full story in the March 29 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Couple says shots fired into car
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry