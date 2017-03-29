Protestors packed the Braselton courtroom Monday night to fight another warehouse planned in the town.
Over 100 people crammed inside the room, wearing red shirts and holding up red signs throughout the meeting. The Braselton Planning Commission unanimously voted to deny a request from Duke Realty to rezone 19 acres on Jesse Cronic Road in the Park 85 site, which led to a loud applause by protestors.
See the full story in the March 29 issue of The Braselton News.
Planners reject Jesse Cronic warehouse request
