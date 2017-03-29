Woman charged for aggravated assault on BPD officer

A woman was arrested in Braselton after she cut a police officer with an unknown object.
Chrystal Lee Watson is charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, disorderly conduct and obstruction/hindering a law enforcement officer.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called to a Mossy Oak Landing residence after Watson made verbal threats. She reportedly wanted cigarettes and became upset when no one in the house would give her money or a credit card to get them.
One witness said Watson then started gathering knives in the residence. Another said she threatened to hurt them with a knife.
