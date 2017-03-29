SOCCER: Lady Leopards open region with road win

With the state tournament looming, the Banks County Lady Leopards’ soccer team controls its destiny as to whether they will make it or go home early.
The team sits 3-2 in Region 8-AA play. But when the Lady Leopards aren’t playing their region foes, they are playing a tough non-region schedule.
On Monday night, the Lady Leopards hosted the Jefferson Lady Dragons and fell 3-nell in a match that was called in the 52nd minute due to lightning.
The Lady Dragons got two first-half goals to take a 2-nell lead at the half. Goals came in the 24th and 36th minute, respectively.
The final goal came in the 42nd minute. Ten minutes later, lightning was in the area and the match was determined final.
Head coach Tammy Kennedy said the team didn’t let anything about Jefferson deter them from competing.
“They (Jefferson) are a good team,” she said. “Our girls just went out and played against them with no fear, no intimidation.
“They just went out and played. That’s what you want to see.”
To read more of this story, pick up this week's edition of the Banks County News.
