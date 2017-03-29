TENNIS: Leopards keep rolling in region play

The Banks County High School boys’ tennis team moved to 7-1 in Region 8-AA play after defeating Putnam County and Monticello last week.
The boys resumed their first meeting against Monticello and won 5-0.
Gabe Martin won from No. 1 singles 0-6, 6-1, 6-3. Gabe Caudell, playing at No. 2 singles, needed three sets as well to win his match 6-2, 3-6, 6-2. Griffin Goodwin won in straight sets 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
The duo of Hunter Payne and Stetson Boswell won their match in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. Tyler Morris and Austin Bowden picked up the fifth point.
In the second match, the boys squeaked out a 3-2 victory. Caudell was the lone point in singles, winning his match in straight sets 6-1, 6-2. No. 1 doubles of Payne and Goodwin got the second point in straight sets 6-0, 6-1. Boswell and Morris sealed the victory with 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles.
The boys swept Putnam County 5-0 last Tuesday. Martin, Caudell and Dillon Aschwege all won at their respected single positions in straight sets. Both doubles teams also won in straight sets.
