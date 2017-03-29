The Banks County High School boys’ track team continued to show strength against the bigger schools at last week’s second annual Panther Invitational at Jackson County.
The boys scored 49 points, good enough for a third-place finish in the 11-team field. They finished ahead of teams like Apalachee, Jackson County, East Jackson, Clarke Central, Loganville and Commerce.
“I thought they performed really well, considering the competition they were up against,” head coach Will Foster said. “It’s hard at the big meets, because you can’t really see where you stand as far as our region and our classification.
“But I thought they rose to the occasion.”
The team didn’t place at the top in many events, but they scored a lot of “smaller” points in a lot of the distance events, hurdles and others, Foster said.
He adds it shows the depth the boys’ team has.
“Even when we go against some bigger teams, we still have enough to at least compete,” Foster said.
A common theme starting to show with the team: competitors finishing with each other.
