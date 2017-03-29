BASEBALL: Leopards ready for road games at Social Circle

Wednesday, March 29. 2017
The Banks County High School baseball team picked up another key region win last week over Rabun County.
Dylan Nix pitched five innings, recording two strikeouts and giving up only two earned runs in the Leopards’ 6-4 win last Wednesday. CJ Thomas got the save in two innings of relief.







Thomas also did damage at the plate, recording a triple and two RBI. Easton Staton connected for two hits, a single and double, and snagged two RBIs. Grant Rylee recorded a single and an RBI.
“That was huge for us,” assistant head coach Dylan Charles said. “I was a little nervous going into that game.
“I knew Rabun had a good staff and knew they were pretty good.”
Charles said the team had a game-plan dealing with pitching. They let Nix throw for as long as they thought he could, then handed the reins over to Thomas to get the save.
The team fell behind 1-0 in the first inning but kept battling.
The Leopards fell to Elbert County 10-0 on Tuesday.
To read the full story, pick up this week's edition of the Banks County News.
