Juvenile was source of Wednesday's school hoax

A juvenile has been identified as the source of Wednesday's hoax phone call that alleged a shooting had taken place at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, according to Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum.
"The juvenile was turned over to their guardian and charges are pending," Mangum said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
The hoax led to the evacuation of JCCHS for about 1.5 hours and the lockdown of other schools in the county.
Officials said the call had "pinged" off a cell tower located on the eastern side of the county.
"Upon further investigation the call was determined to be a hoax and the caller was identified as a juvenile at one of the schools," read the news release.
Multiple law enforcement agencies from around the county and state responded to JCCHS following the 7:47 a.m. call. The caller said that an intruder had entered JCCHS with a gun.
One law enforcement official told The Herald that there was initially some confusion because officers showed up at JCCHS responding to the call before school officials had been notified about the threat. The officer said that policemen entering the school with guns drawn may have confused some in the school who had not yet been notified about the threat.
