Panther sweep: Jackson Co. wins Friday doubleheader with East Jackson, takes series 3-0

Six hours worth of baseball for Jackson County on Friday produced 33 runs, a dramatic come-from-behind victory and needed region sweep for the Panthers.

Jackson County downed East Jackson 15-13 and 18-2 in a doubleheader giving the Panthers a 3-0 series sweep of their in-county rivals. Jackson County (12-7) beat East Jackson 7-0 two days earlier in the series opener.
The victories moved the Panthers to 3-3 in region play and back in the middle of the 8-AAA standings.
“We kind of look at it like we’re 0-0,” said Jackson County coach John Gastley, whose team started a three-game series with Franklin County this past Tuesday. “We’re back to even (in the region). We’re right back in this thing … We can only control what we do. We’ve got to keep getting better every day.”
Jackson County trailed the first game 9-1 in the top of the fifth before rallying for 14 runs over the course of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to secure the win.
“We’ve talked about it all year — the way they compete, the grit in them,” Gastley said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re up 10 or down 10, their attitude never changes. It was just one of those deals where I felt like they were going to keep fighting until the end."
