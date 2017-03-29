GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Cook signs basketball scholarship with Brenau

One of Jackson County’s top outside shooters has earned an opportunity to play basketball at the next level.
After leading Jackson County in 3-point shots made (44) this past season, Lady Panther guard Logan Cook has signed with nearby Brenau University where she’ll play for coach Kris Stewart.
“He’s getting a great player and a great person,” former Jackson County girls’ coach Julie McCutcheon, who resigned earlier this month, told those on hand at Cook’s signing ceremony on Thursday.
Cook, who hit 97 3-pointers in three years on the varsity, was also a key contributor defensively this past season with a team-high 59 deflections and 38 steals, also tops on the team.
