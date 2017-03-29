GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Cook signs basketball scholarship with Brenau

Wednesday, March 29. 2017
One of Jackson County’s top outside shooters has earned an opportunity to play basketball at the next level.

After leading Jackson County in 3-point shots made (44) this past season, Lady Panther guard Logan Cook has signed with nearby Brenau University where she’ll play for coach Kris Stewart.
“He’s getting a great player and a great person,” former Jackson County girls’ coach Julie McCutcheon, who resigned earlier this month, told those on hand at Cook’s signing ceremony on Thursday.
Cook, who hit 97 3-pointers in three years on the varsity, was also a key contributor defensively this past season with a team-high 59 deflections and 38 steals, also tops on the team.
For the rest of this story, see the March 29 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Old Website

