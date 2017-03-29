GIRLS' SOCCER: Lady Panthers sweep season series with East Jackson

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, March 29. 2017
Updated: 15 hours ago
After winning the first meeting 8-0, Jackson County expected to roll over East Jackson one more time in 2017.


But the Eagles did not lay down early on and for a while was able to keep the game close. But once the Lady Panthers began scoring, they didn’t stop en route to a 6-1 victory.
“We have to kick the habit of kicking it right at the goalie,” said Jackson County head coach Matthew Maier. “That’s something we’ve been practicing. Obviously, it’s going to take time but if we can kick it into the corners then games will be over a whole lot sooner.. One of the things we try to practice is how to keep possession and we did that so now we are going to have to work on finishing.”
For the rest of this story, see the March 29 edition of The Jackson Herald.

Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.