The Jefferson baseball team continues to grind through its new region schedule, which has yielded mostly positive results to this point for the Dragons.
Jefferson (12-5) rebounded from a 6-1 loss to North Oconee on March 22 with a pair of wins to run its region record to 3-1. This is the team’s first year in 8-AAAA.
“I think we’re getting there,” coach Tommy Knight said. “We’ve still got a long ways to go. We’ve still got some things to work on and get better at, obviously. But I’m pretty pleased with where we’re at right now.”
For the rest of this story, see the March 29 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BASEBALL: Dragons bounce back with two region wins
