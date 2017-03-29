BASEBALL: Dragons bounce back with two region wins

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, March 29. 2017
The Jefferson baseball team continues to grind through its new region schedule, which has yielded mostly positive results to this point for the Dragons.


Jefferson (12-5) rebounded from a 6-1 loss to North Oconee on March 22 with a pair of wins to run its region record to 3-1. This is the team’s first year in 8-AAAA.
“I think we’re getting there,” coach Tommy Knight said. “We’ve still got a long ways to go. We’ve still got some things to work on and get better at, obviously. But I’m pretty pleased with where we’re at right now.”
For the rest of this story, see the March 29 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.