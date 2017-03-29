BOYS' SOCCER: Late goal lifts Jackson County to rivalry win

Jackson County and East Jackson expected nothing short of a war out of each other Friday night.
Their first meeting a couple weeks ago finished 0-0 with the Eagles winning on penalty kicks and the rematch was going down the same path until Jackson County’s Oscar Ponce scored on a penalty just 12 minutes into the second half.
The Panthers held on the rest of the way to defeat their cross-county rivals 1-0.
“This is an East Jackson/Jackson County game; they’ve gotten to where they’re always a nail biter,” said Jackson County head coach Bob Betz. “I’ll be honest, East was taking it to us and winning a lot of the possessions in the first half. We focused on that in the second half, made a few adjustments and that made a big difference.”
Jackson County (6-5, 4-2) and East Jackson (5-7, 4-2) were scoreless against each other for a total of 151 and a half minutes in the 2017 season before Ponce got fouled inside the box. He had no issues getting the ball into the net to give his side the 1-0 advantage.
“We saw something and we made an adjustment at halftime to take an attack to it,” Betz said. “We weren’t trying to draw a penalty kick, but we knew we could break through on certain parts of their defense. It was getting crowded, they were backing everybody in, somebody gets bumped and goes down, sometimes you get a penalty and sometimes not.”
For the rest of the story, see the March 29 edition of The Jackson Herald.
