D’ville roundabout delayed until July

Construction on the long-awaited Danielsville roundabout has been delayed, again.
The Georgia DOT planned to begin construction by June 1 to take advantage of school being out for the summer, but Mayor Todd Higdon told the council Monday night that the DOT had notified him that the new projected start date is now July 1.
Higdon said this will mean that construction will still be under way when school begins again on Aug. 4.
Police chief Brenan Baird said the public needs to be aware that the new roundabout, which will replace the city’s lone red light, is not a city project, but is controlled by the state DOT.
In other business, council members heard that a citywide town hall meeting is planned for Thursday, April 6. The location is tentatively set for the high school gym to accommodate the hopefully large crowd that will attend, Baird said.
Baird said the meeting is to give citizens a time to discuss whatever issues they may have and to expand the neighborhood watch program from the Sherwood community to the entire city.
He said he was hoping to encourage citizens to take part in solving problems in their neighborhoods.
Mayor Higdon said he wanted to encourage people to think about a spring cleaning of their yards. He said it is sometimes difficult for city workers to access public utilities when necessary due to limbs, trash and other debris.
In other business, the council voted to approve annex of water line right of ways for property owned by Nina and April Hitchcock and for Long Estates.
The board also agreed to donate $500 (ten percent of the 2016 revenue) of lot sales in Danielsville Memorial Gardens to the perpetual care fund.
Mayor Higdon expressed concern over the county’s recently imposed 90-day moratorium on building and construction, including road projects. He said the county needs to upgrade and build up the shoulders along Sunset Avenue, which will be used as a bypass during the roundabout construction, before that construction begins in July.
D’ville roundabout delayed until July
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry