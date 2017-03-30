Amphitheater gets name, set for May completion

The amphitheater being built at Sims Academy of Innovation and Technology will be known as Innovation Amphitheater — at least at first.
Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations, outlined the name of the new project at the Barrow County Board of Education’s work session Tuesday.
He said the district’s cultural arts committee suggested the name.
It might not be permanent, however.
Perno said the district could consider “selling naming rights to the venue” to a group or business in the future.
He said he expects the amphitheater work to be completed in May.
For the full story, see the March 29 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
