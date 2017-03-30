Baseball: Wildcats take first two games against Lanier

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Thursday, March 30. 2017
Apalachee's baseball team has picked up a pair of GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA wins this week, taking the first of a three-game series with Lanier.
The Wildcats went on the road Monday and shut out the Longhorns 1-0 behind strong pitching by Jarrett Wallace and Jacob Campbell.
Gunnar Wright drove in Ryan Miller with an RBI double in the fourth for the Wildcats' lone run.
On Wednesday, the Wildcats won 5-4 on a walkoff single by Ryan Parker in the bottom of the seventh.
The series wraps up Friday at Lanier with first pitch set for 5:55 p.m.
Old Website

