Bethlehem Christian Academy was able to amass a three-run lead going into the top of the fifth inning of Saturday’s home game against the Heritage School, but the Hawks scored two runs in the fifth and two in the top of the seventh to edge out the Knights 5-4 in a GISA Region 1-AAA battle. It was also a tough loss for BCA starting pitcher Tanner Still. Still allowed just three runs on seven hits, struck out five and walked one in six innings of work.
“It was tough. Tanner has pitched an unbelievable year,” BCA coach Matt Nicks said. “He’s been throwing lights out. They (Heritage) just hit. That’s a good ball team right there. I’m proud of the way we played. We fought all the way to the last inning. I’m proud of the way we played.”
See more in the March 29 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Baseball: Knights fall to Heritage in region contest 5-4
