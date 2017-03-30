Winder-Barrow's baseball team pulled off a victory against a team ranked as high as No. 1 nationally Wednesday, winning 3-1 in 10 innings over Huntington Beach, Calif. in the first round of the USA Baseball National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C.
The Oilers won the 16-team tournament last season. Winder-Barrow will face American Heritage, a Florida team, in the quarterfinals today at 4:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow (16-1) got eight innings of work from senior left-hander Daniel Buice, who surrendered just one run on five hits, struck out four and didn't issue any walks.
Zack Smith broke open a tie in the top of the 10th off Huntington Beach starter Nick Pratto, a top-10 MLB draft prospect, with an RBI double and Darrell Woodall made it 3-1 later in the inning with an RBI single.
Woodall, who pitched the final two innings of relief, set the Oilers down in order in the bottom of the 10th to preserve the win.
The victory continued a good week for the Bulldoggs, who won 12-2 at Dacula on Monday to complete a season sweep and go to 6-0 in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play.
For more, see the March 29 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Baseball: Bulldoggs open National High School Invitational with win over nationally-ranked team
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry