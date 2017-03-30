GIRLS' SOCCER: Lady Dragons pick up pace in second half in 3-0 over Stephens Co.

Jefferson’s offense was late-arriving, but it arrived nonetheless.

The Lady Dragons (8-2-1, 2-2) put away visiting Stephens County with two second-half goals to earn a 3-0 region win over the Lady Indians on Wednesday.
“We didn’t come out playing soccer,” coach Molly McCarty said. “And we didn’t play soccer really until the second half. I’m very disappointed in that. But they came together.”
Maryanne Kilgore scored Jefferson’s lone goal in the first half, placing the ball inside the right post on a penalty kick in the 23rd minute.
During halftime, McCarty said she stressed stepping to the ball and feeding the team’s center midfielders.
“They were a little bit non-existent during that first half,” she said. “But we found them in the second half, thank goodness, and we were able to connect.”
Kilgore slid the ball past the keeper in the 50th minute in the second half to put Jefferson up 2-0. Sommie Nixon added a goal in the 55th minute — finishing up after a corner kick — as the Lady Dragons won for the fifth time in their last six matches.
The team is off until April 13 when it hosts Elbert County.
“I’m proud of them,” McCarty said. “They get a break. I told them to rest, but they better come back ready to play.”
For more on this story, see the next edition of The Jackson Herald.

