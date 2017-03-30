BOYS SOCCER: Morsut’s hat trick leads Jefferson to region win

Jefferson senior captain Christian Morsut scored three goals on Wednesday night to help the Dragons secure a key 5-1 region win over Stephens County at home.
Brandon Hudson and Cameron Smith also scored a goal each for Jefferson (7-4), which moved to 2-2 in Region 8-AAAA play.
The Dragons led 2-1 at the half and pulled away with three second-half goals.
Morsut completed his hat trick with a goal in the 79th minute.
Winners of two straight matches, Jefferson is off until April 13 when it hosts Elbert County.
