BASEBALL: Dragons hold off Stephens Co., win 9-7

The Jefferson baseball team weathered a late-inning scare to remain tied atop the Region 8-AAAA standings.
Aided by a couple of errors, Stephens County rallied for four seventh-inning runs on Wednesday before the Dragons (13-5, 4-1) recorded the final out in a 9-7 win at home.
“We just made some mistakes in that last inning … it turned into a lot closer ball game than it should have been,” coach Tommy Knight said. “But the bottom line is we won the ball game, I guess.”
Chaz Evans went 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Jefferson, which drew nine walks, produced nine runs off just seven hits.
“We were very efficient with that,” Knight said. “As long as you do that — two-out hits and hits with runners in scoring position is the name of the game.”
Jefferson built a 9-3 lead after six innings, but had to hold on in the seventh to secure the victory.
Stephens County plated four runs and loaded the bases before Lane Watkins, who entered in seventh inning with one out, closed out the game with two strikeouts.
With the victory, Jefferson leads Stephens County 2-0 in the series and has clinched the series win. The Dragons will go for the sweep Friday night Stephens County. The game starts at 5:55 p.m.
“You want to win two out of three, but a sweep is what we’re looking for now,” Knight said. “But if you win two out of three every time you’re out against a region opponent, you’re at good shape at the end of the year.”
