Margaret Swindel (03-29-17)

Margaret Kathryn Pearson Swindel went to be with her Savior Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at her residence, surrounded by loving family.
Born in Athens on February 14, 1929, Mrs. Swindel, beloved wife of 70 years to Samuel C. Swindel, was the daughter of the late Bertie Mae Goodrum Pearson, and father, Harvey Newton Pearson. Two sisters, Annie Ruth Pearson and Lorene Sorrow and Three brothers, Leroy Pearson, Harold Pearson, and Vinson Pearson also preceded her in death.
Mrs. Swindel loved God and her Church, was a loving devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend to many. Kathryn and Sam married young, 17 and 18, and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in September 2016. Kathryn grew up in Athens and was a member of the Athens Pentecostal Holiness Church. She taught a young girls Sunday School class and led a young girls choir at her church. She loved to sing and often did so in church choirs as well as with her family. Kathryn also served as a Brownie Scout leader.
She spent her early adult life as a mother and business partner working with her husband, Sam. She later held the position of Administrative Graduate Assistant for the College of Business Masters Program at the University of Georgia for 17 years. After retirement, Kathryn and Sam took up residence in Hiawassee, GA, where she enjoyed going to church, gardening and helping neighbors. Her flowers and vegetable gardens were a source of much joy to Kathryn. Last but not least, she was an avid Georgia football fan, never missing the opportunity to wear one of her many Georgia tee-shirts while listening to the radio or television coverage of her favorite team.
Survivors include her husband, Samuel C. Swindel; three daughters and their husbands, Diana and Michael Annast, Hiawassee, Ga.; Janis and Jack Dalton, Danielsville, and Denise and Mel Brown, Howard, Ga.; three granddaughters and their husbands, Bonnie and Tim Dalton, Fredericksburg, Va., April and Sean Kirk, Gaithersburg, Md., and Christie and Seth Chambers, Jefferson, Ga. There are nine much loved great-grandchildren; siblings, Willette Jackson, Frank Pearson, Eugene Pearson, Vonnie Parnell, Belinda Smith and Rebecca Bradberry; along with may loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 1, at 4 p.m. at Lord and Stephens West. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kathryn’s memory to The Christian Life Worship Center, Attn.: Handicapped Access Ramp, 125 Kathwood Drive, Athens, GA 30607.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Margaret Swindel (03-29-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry