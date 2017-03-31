Betty Jane “BJ” Parr Gorham, a native of Athens, died Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Brookside Commerce, with family at her side.
The youngest daughter of the late Henry Lewis Parr and Ruby Thomas Parr, she was born at home on Lumpkin Street on November 1926. Betty received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and her M.Ed. in Elementary Education from the University of Georgia. She taught grades 1-3 for 21 years, retiring in 1985. When Betty married her former husband, John Milton Gorham II in 1951, they left Georgia and ended up living in nine states before she returned home to Athens in 1969. She is a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, but had been attending Chapelwood UMC with her daughter for the last few years.
Survivors include sons, John Milton Gorham III (Cathi), Fayetteville, Tenn. and Mark Alan Gorham (Denise), Queens, N.Y.; daughters Frances Gorham (Susan), Statham; Joyce Gorham Osterman (Tony), Virginia Beach, Va. and Cathy Gorham Dawkins (Mike), Buford, Ga.; ten grandchildren, Tim, Tracy, Katie, Olya, Cristi, Breanne, Caitlyn, Maran, Sean (deceased) and Erin (deceased); and seven great-grandchildren, Makenna, Savannah, Claire, Colleen, Curtis, Andrew, and Presleigh.
Memorial services will be at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 100 Janice Drive, Athens, GA 30606, Friday, April 7, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Gil McGinnis officiating. Visitation at church prior to service from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be at Evergreen, Atlanta Hwy., Athens, following the service, for family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Betty’s memory to Brookside Commerce (Alzheimer’s Fund), 199 West W. Gary Rd., Commerce, GA 30529.
Little Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
‘BJ” Gorham (03-29-17)
