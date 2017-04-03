Madison County’s unemployment rate in January went up from December, but it remained in the lowest one-fifth in the state with a rate of 5.1 percent.
Madison County was just outside the state’s 22 counties with jobless rates under 5.0.
The state had 52 counties with unemployment rates of 7.0 or higher. Another 47 counties are in the 5.0 to 5.9 percent ranges, which includes Madison.
The Northeast Georgia region had a jobless rate of 5.3 percent and Georgia’s unemployment for January was 5.5 percent.
Of the surrounding counties, Jackson’s jobless rate was 4.2 percent; Banks, 4.7; Oglethorpe, 4.7; Franklin, 5.4; Hart, 5.3; Clarke 5.6 and Elbert 7.3.
Madison County’s jobless rate was bit higher for January than the revised December number of 4.9 percent. The county’s rate also was up just a bit in 2017 than the 4.8 percent for January 2016.
The state’s unemployment rate was the same as for December and was .1 or a point less for January 2017 than the same month a year ago.
The region’s rate also went up a bit. It was 5.3 percent this year versus 5.1 percent for the same month last year and 5.0 percent for December 2016.
Madison County had a workforce of 13,101 for January and 12,430 were working. That meant 671 people were unemployed for January, according to state figures.
County’s jobless rate among lowest in state
