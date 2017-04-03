Jimmy Sosebee (04-01-17)

COMMERCE – Jimmy Ray Sosebee, 70, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Born in Habersham County, Mr. Sosebee was the son of the late Fred and Hester Nicholson Sosebee. He worked in law enforcement, and was a veteran of the US Navy.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Sosebee, Commerce; son, Jeff (Blaine) Sosebee, Gainesville; daughters, Jodi Sosebee, Alto, Shavone McDuffie, Commerce, Kim Williams, Commerce, and Elaine Waters, Maysville; sister, Faye Marbutt, Douglasville; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Troy Herbert and Jesse Fountain officiating. Interment will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 3, and Tuesday, April 4, at the funeral home.
The family will be at the residence of grand-daughters, Kayla and Brandy, 268 Ruby Lane, Commerce, GA.
Online condolences may be made at iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
