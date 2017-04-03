Demorest Parks Bell (04-02-17)

GAINESVILLE - Demorest Parks Bell, Belmont Community, entered into rest Sunday, April 2, 2017.
Mr. Bell was born in Gainesville, the son of the late Luther C. Bell and Gussie Lee Allen Bell. Mr. Bell was retired from Gainesville Marina and was a member of Belmont Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery Parks Bell; two sisters; Oneida Maddox and Ethelda Maddox; and two brothers, L.C. and Nathan Bell.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Evans Bell, Gainesville; son, Stephen Bell and his wife Shannon, Winder; grandsons, Mark and Jacob Bell, Gainesville; granddaughter, Elizabeth Bell, Winder; great-grandson, Daniel Bell, Winder; two brothers, Corman Bell and his wife Carolyn, Gainesville, Elton Bell and his wife Sheryl, Jefferson; a sister, Lala Fowler and her husband Randall, Florida. Sisters-in-law, Agnes and Barbara Bell; and brothers-in-law, Bud and Eddie Maddox.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, from the Belmont Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Mobley officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Mr. Bell will lie in state at the Church from 2:30 until 3 p.m. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Steve Bell, Mark Bell, Mike Bell, David Bell, Ken Bell and Jay Ivey. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Belmont Baptist Church Building Fund, 3635 Belmont Highway, Gainesville, Georgia 30507.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
