Benny Atkins (04-01-17)

JEFFERSON - Benny Atkins, 71, died Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Northridge Medical Center.
Mr. Atkins was born in Jefferson, the son of the late Wilburn and Lethia Samples Atkins. Mr. Atkins was a roofer.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Kay Duncan Atkins, Jefferson; brothers, Dewey Atkins and Danny Atkins (Lisa), both of Jefferson; sisters, Annie Ruth Voyles, Hoschton, Betty Pass, Winder, and Dianne Poe, Jefferson; sisters-in-law, Judy McNelley, Rocky Pace, Ga. and Janet Duncan, Dalton.
Memorial services will be held Tuesday, April 4, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Mrs. Judy McNelley officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 12 to 2 pm. Prior to the services.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
