Todd Davis (03-26-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, April 3. 2017
Updated: 2 hours ago
WINDER - Todd J. Davis, 52, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2017.

Mr. Davis was a resident of Barrow County, the son of the late Muriel J. Davis and still surviving Jane Davis. He was a licensed plumber who attended Bethlehem First United Methodist Church.

Survivors in addition to his mother, include a son, Jacob Sanderline Davis; daughter, Brittany Eno; sisters, Linda Habersthrough and Tracy J. Davis; stepmother, Elizabeth Davis; and former wife, Angela Hall; nephew and niece, Bradley and Emily Haberstrough; and grandchildren, Kaylee and Ally Dove.

Memorial services are being held at Bethlehem First United Methodist Church on Friday, April 7, at 11 a.m. with a reception immediately following at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a contribution be made at Wells Fargo Bank to Jacob's Donations in memory of Todd Davis. The account number is 584386494
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.