Todd Davis (03-26-17)

WINDER - Todd J. Davis, 52, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Mr. Davis was a resident of Barrow County, the son of the late Muriel J. Davis and still surviving Jane Davis. He was a licensed plumber who attended Bethlehem First United Methodist Church.
Survivors in addition to his mother, include a son, Jacob Sanderline Davis; daughter, Brittany Eno; sisters, Linda Habersthrough and Tracy J. Davis; stepmother, Elizabeth Davis; and former wife, Angela Hall; nephew and niece, Bradley and Emily Haberstrough; and grandchildren, Kaylee and Ally Dove.
Memorial services are being held at Bethlehem First United Methodist Church on Friday, April 7, at 11 a.m. with a reception immediately following at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a contribution be made at Wells Fargo Bank to Jacob's Donations in memory of Todd Davis. The account number is 584386494
