WINDER - Barbara Ann Kimbrough, 73, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Mrs. Kimbrough was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and was a homemaker throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Mitchell Kimbrough; son, Shannon Kimbrough; and father, Timothy Iandoris.
Survivors include her son, Mark Kimbrough, Lawrenceville; mother, Estelle Vandeford, Statham; two brothers, Michael Vandeford and Ricky Vandeford, both of Statham; sister, Susan Mobley, Bethlehem; and four grandchildren, Arinna, River, Ajla, and Isabel Kimbrough.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 4, at 2 p.m. at the Smith Memory Chapel with the Rev. Robbie Black officiating. Burial will follow the service in Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will be receiving friends on Monday evening, April 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Barbara Ann Kimbrough (04-01-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry