Roy Edwards (04-02-17)

Roy Charles Edwards, 81, died Sunday, April 2, 2017.

Mr. Edwards was the son of the late Henry and Toy Owens Edwards.

Survivors include children, Terry (Theanna) Edwards, David (Beverley) Edwards, Renita (Charles) Liebl, Donna (James) Davis and Richard (Carolyn) Edwards; sister, Katherine Knox; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 5, at Smith Memory Chapel at 2 p.m. The Rev. Caleb Musser will officiate. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and from 4 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
