Nell Craft Everett, 94, died Monday, April 3, 2017.
A native of Barrow County, Mrs. Everett was the daughter of the late Ed Alford and Lola Lee Presley Craft. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Green Everett; and daughter, Kay Everett Bennett; and siblings. Earnest B. Craft and Margrette C. Montgomery.
Mrs. Everett was a member of Winder First Baptist and owner of Gas Inc.
Survivors include a son-in-law, Dwight Bennett; grandchildren, Micah and Cassi Bennett; and great-grandchildren, Noah Bennett, Michaela Bennett, Kyler and Korbyn Batchelor.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 6, at Barrow Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to service. The Rev. Charles Dunahoo will officiate.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Nell Everett (04-03-17)
