Madison Co. IDA issues report to BOC

Madison Industrial Building and Development Authority Executive Director Marvin White issued the following report to county commissioners March 27:
“We have been working with Georgia Renewable Power LLC on the Colbert generating plant. They are moving forward with this project. We hope to see it working early 2018.
“We will be extending water lines on Willis Glenn Road and McCannon Morris Road.
“We will be having a ribbon cutting for HPC Service Hwy 106 at Neese.
“J&J BBQ and Such is now open in the location of Shore Good Foods in Ila.
“Georgia Environmental Protection Division has extended the water restriction. Madison County is in Level 1 category, which states that permits must implement statement of water conservation to customers and public. Some counties around us are Level 2, which has water restrictions on use.”
