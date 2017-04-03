Bradberry breaks par for Raider golfers

Madison County’s Bricen Bradberry posted the first round in the red for the Raider golf program in quite some time.
Bradberry fired a one-under-par 35 March 22 at Double Oaks golf course, as the Raider guys finished second in a three-team match.
“I was very proud of Bricen,” said head coach Brent Bird. “That’s his first match under par. That’s the first time we’ve had a boy under par in 12 years. That’s a big accomplishment.”
The Raiders finished with a 177, falling to Franklin County, which finished with a 169, and defeating East Jackson, which shot a 202.
Other scorers for the guys included Bailey Poole, 51; Jackson Bailey, 55; Ford Bird, 43; Austin Shiflet, 53; and Chase Craig, 48.
Meanwhile, the Raider girls also took second in the meet, with Franklin County winning with a 136. Madison County shot a 151, nine shots better than East Jackson.
Savannah Bird led Madison County with a 46. Graci Hallenbeck shot a 49, while Sarah Kate Thomas finished with a 56.
On March 20, Madison County’s girls’ golfers downed Prince Avenue March 20 at Double Oaks Golf Course, 153 to 175, while the Red Raider guys fell, 147 to 182.
Girls’ scorers included Hallenbeck, 48; Bird, 48; and Thomas, 57.
On the boys’ side, Bradberry shot a 38. Other scores included Poole, 45; Bailey, 57; Bird, 54; Shiflet, 56; and Craig, 55.
Several girls competed in an individual tournament at Hard Labor Creek in Rutledge last Saturday.
“It was a good tournament for several of the girls,” said Bird. “Graci shot an 82 and tied for third overall. Savannah Bird shot a 92 and finished 12th overall. Sarah Kate Thomas shot 97. That was personal best for all three girls so it was a good day for our program.”
On Monday, Madison County’s girls tied Stephens County at The Pines, with both teams shooting a 150. Hallenbeck led the Raiders with a 48. Thomas shot a 50. Jordyn Hanley finished with a 52 and Bird posted a 54.
Meanwhile, the guys lost to Stephens County 165-192. Bradberry shot a 42. Other scorers included Poole, 49; Bird, 50; Craig, 51; Calvin Ward, 56; and Bailey 57.
The Raiders will face Jefferson April 10 at Double Oaks Golf Course.
