County commission chairman brings up Sunday sales issue

What do commissioners think about placing Sunday alcohol sales on a county ballot?
Madison County commission chairman John Scarborough brought up the matter at the start of the March 27 BOC meeting. The group didn’t discuss the issue and didn’t make any plans to address an alcohol vote, but Scarborough said he’s been approached by citizens about Sunday sales and wants board members to consider the matter.
“There have been a number of citizens approach, and I know we’ll have to talk about this, and come up with a plan on how the board wants to handle this — the possibility of the board approval to place Sunday alcohol sales on a ballot for public vote,” said Scarborough. “I just want to mention that. It seems to be on some folks’ minds.”
LANDFILL MATTER
In an unrelated matter, a regional landfill could be in the works in neighboring Elbert County and Carlton resident Chip Chandler approached Madison County commissioners at the close of the meeting, asking the group to consider drafting a resolution in opposition to a big-time landfill.
Chandler noted that, if a landfill is approved, there will be frequent loads of waste, including toxic coal ash, traveling by truck and train through Madison County to Elbert County. Chandler noted that the issue was tied up in court and is now back in the hands of the Elbert commissioners. He asked the Madison County commissioners to voice opposition to a regional landfill, saying there’s nothing for Madison County to gain and a lot to lose. The board took no vote on a resolution, but commissioners voiced concern about the hazards of coal ash.
BOARD MEMBERS NAMED
County commissioners appointed members to three local boards Monday. Derek Doster of Colbert was named as a new member of the county industrial authority. Doster is a professional engineer and a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, who has provided project management services to the Athens-Clarke County government. The commissioners also named Terry Chandler to the county planning commission. Chandler formerly served on that board, including as chairman from 1996 to 1997. He is a local farmer and extensively involved with local agriculture organizations. The group named Katie Moody, a registered veterinary technician, to the animal control board.
BOARD NOMINATING PROCESS
While three new members were named to local boards, Madison County resident Steve Massey approached commissioners at the end of the meeting Monday to ask the group to give more citizens an opportunity to serve on local boards by making them aware of vacancies and providing a clearer picture of the nominating process. Commissioners assured Massey that they intend to do exactly that. The county recently put out a request in this newspaper for contact information for anyone interested in serving on local boards. Scarborough said a number of people responded. He said the BOC sometimes needs to move quickly on nominations so that boards can have a quorum and take legal votes.
TAX RESOLUTION
In other business, Madison County approved a legal housekeeping tax “tax-levying resolution” at the request of the county school board. The board of education is making payments on construction bonds with sales tax funds. If there was an issue with the bond payments, and property taxes were needed for the debt payments, then the BOC, not the school board, would legally be responsible for the property taxes. The resolution assures that the BOC would help the school system if such a situation arose. Madison County schools recently renegotiated the bond debt and cut $500,000 from what is owed. The bond is valued at $9.97 million. It was used to get the now completed high school renovations under way. County voters recently renewed a one-cent sales tax for education that goes toward debt payments and keeps the school board from having to raise property taxes to pay the debt costs.
OTHER BUSINESS
Scarborough said the county is requesting a $333,000 grant from the Georgia Department for safety improvements on county roads. He also noted that the state is planning to replace two old bridges — most likely this summer — on Transco Road and Old Wildcat Bridge Road/Hwy. 281.
Scarborough said the county is again asking the Northeast Georgia Regional Development Commission for help in updating the county’s comprehensive land use plan and map. The commissioners intend to have the plan completed by June 1. The BOC recently passed a 90-day moratorium on major residential, poultry and road developments while they study the county’s long-term plans.
The board approved a plat for Cypress Woods Subdivision, a 76-lot development by Adam Swann on 81.6 acres. The commissioners heard from a resident of Stone Stewart Road who asked for relief with a water runoff issue from the public road onto private property.
County commissioners approved a resolution proclaiming April as “Donate Life Month.” The resolution notes that there are more than 121,000 men, women and children in the U.S., including 5,590 in Georgia, awaiting organ transplants. To register to be an organ donor, visit www.donatelifegeorgia.org.
County commission chairman brings up Sunday sales issue
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry