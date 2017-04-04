Danielsville man gets jail time on drug charges

A Danielsville man was recently sentenced in Madison County Superior Court to jail time for drug-related charges.
Loyd Kenneth Dalton was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve three years of confinement for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects and obstruction of an officer. A charge of possession of a controlled substance was dismissed.
Other recent actions in filed in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Madison County include:
•John Patrick Clark, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 30 days for the false report of a crime.
•Shannon Blake Wade, of Sharpsburg, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of first degree burglary. A charge of aggravated stalking was dismissed.
•Nicholas Sean Bozek, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 90 days on charges of hit and run, expired tag and failure to maintain lane.
•Rachel Elizabeth Moore, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Jeffery Malcom to serve 10 years of probation and pay $2,000 in fines on two charges of burglary.
•Towns Frederick Roberts, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of theft by taking, suspended upon completion of RSAT.
•Gregory Keith Marable, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 90 days of confinement on a charge of criminal trespass.
•Tony Randall Croy, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Jeffery Malcom to serve 40 days of confinement on a charge of giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Patrick Earl Daniel, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve five years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of battery – Family Violence.
•Latasha Shanta Wilbon, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Jeffery Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of executing fictitious checks.
•Jason Scott Burgess, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Jeffery Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay $6,000 in fines on charges of fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer (felony), driving while license suspended, speeding and reckless driving.
