Joyce Holcomb (04-01-17)

Joyce McDaniel Holcomb, beloved Mother and Nanny, an angel on earth, was born June 30, 1936, in Jackson County, Ga., went home to be with Jesus, after an extended battle with dementia, on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
She was the daughter of the late Ellery and Loree Blackstock. Mrs. Holcomb was preceded in death by her husbands, Ronald Holcomb and Fredrick McDaniel, Jr.; and step-children, Ronnie Holcomb and Mark Christopher; and brother, Dural Blackstock.
Survivors include five daughters and one son, Delores (Dee) Medlin, Winder, Yvonne (Billy) Wood, Denise (George) Cole, Teresa (Ronny) McPherson, Cumming, Ga., Glenda (George) Teems, Alto, Ga., and Travis (Lori) McDaniel, Buford, Ga.; two step-children, Jeff (Issabelle) Christopher, Lawrenceville, and Lori Holcomb DiGanci, Pensacola, Fla.; sister and brothers, Gail Collins, James Blackstock, Billy J. Blackstock, Mary Blackstock (sister-in-law), Betty Townsend and Joyce Holcomb (sisters-in-law); 22 grandchildren (the best Nanny in the world to these grandchildren); 19 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Suwanee, Ga., and was a retiree of the Gwinnett County School System.
A special thanks to Hospice and her caretakers for their love and care, Dee, Betty, Sheila, Nikki, Regina, and the many family members.
Funeral services were held on Monday, April 3, in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with the Revs. Travis McDaniel and George Teems officiating. Interment was at Peachtree Road Baptist Church Cemetery in Suwanee.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements were in the care of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford.
