Lillie Mae Waters (04-04-17)

COMMERCE - Lillie Mae Waters, 102, died Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at Brighter Morning.
Mrs. Waters was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late Harvie and Volumma Tucker Cattlet. She was a member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church and was a homemaker. Mrs. Waters was preceded in death by her husband, Emory Lester Waters.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Nadine Waters, Commerce; grandchildren, Lisa Evans and Michelle Pledger; and one great-grandchild, Marcus Evans.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 8, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Terry DeLand and Sandy Skinner officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, April 7, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
