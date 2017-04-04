Viola Marie Wilkes (04-02-17)

JEFFERSON - Viola Marie Michaud Wilkes, a beloved wife, mom and granny, 73, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family at the residence of her daughter, Deanna, on Monday evening, April 2, 2017.
She was born in Lyle, Maine, the daughter of the late Alby and Pauline Michaud. Mrs. Wilkes attended Galilee Christian Church and was retired from Jackson Electric Membership Corporation. Mrs. Wilkes was preceded by a brother, Joseph; and a sister, Linda.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Dean Wilkes, Jefferson; two daughters, Sherry Shepherd and her husband Ross, Hull, and Deanna Poole and her husband Chris, Jefferson; four grandchildren, John Shepherd, Stella Poole, Josiah Poole, and Timothy Poole; two sisters, Nancy Cyr, Canton, and Verna Hewitt, Ole Town, Maine; and a brother, Herbie Michaud, Thompson.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 7, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Dr. Michael Helms and the Rev. Chris Poole officiating with burial to follow in the Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at nationalmssociety.org
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
