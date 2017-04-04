Ruth Neese (04-03-17)

BALDWIN - Ruth Virginia Smith Neese, 77, entered into rest Monday, April 3, 2017.
Mrs. Neese was born in Weston, W. Va., the daughter of the late Anna Hawkins Smith. She was a member of the Jefferson Presbyterian Church and was retired from Kirkhill Rubber Company. Mrs. Neese was preceded in death by her husband Paul Neese; and a son, Kenneth Neese.
Survivors include three daughters, Patricia Pineda and her husband Jesse, Baldwin, Debra Terry and her husband Tom, Hoschton, and Jeanette Smith, California; two sons, George Neese, Jefferson, and Joseph Neese and his wife Wendy, Commerce; two sisters, Patricia Tanner, Winder, and Agnes Neese, Florida; 15 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 6, at Evans Memory Gardens, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. No visitation is planned.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
