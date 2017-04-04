Basketball: Kimberly Garren hired as Lady Bulldoggs head coach

Winder-Barrow High School didn’t look far to select its next girls basketball head coach.
Opting for continuity and choosing to build off the program’s recent success, the school announced Tuesday it has promoted assistant Kimberly Garren to replace outgoing coach Brandon Thomas, who accepted the head coaching position at Pickens High School last month.
Garren, a 2003 graduate of Winder-Barrow is the daughter of boys team coach Ron Garren. She lettered for four years in three varsity sports — basketball, softball and tennis — and will be entering her ninth year of coaching. She spent her first three years at Winder-Barrow before coaching one season at Apalachee and then returning to the Lady Doggs.
She was inducted onto the school’s athletic Wall of Fame last year.
Garren will now fill the shoes of Thomas, who guided the Lady Doggs to a GHSA Class AAAAA runner-up finish in 2015-16 and led them to the Class AAAAAA quarterfinals and the program’s first region title in 51 years this past season.
