‘Dink’ McCoy (04-03-17)

COMMERCE - Hoyt Dean “Dink” McCoy, 85, died Monday, April 3, 2017, at Northridge Medical Center.
Mr. McCoy was born in Homer, the son of the late Hoyt and Burress Gailey McCoy. He was a member of Webbs Creek Baptist Church and owner of McCoy Grading Company Mr. McCoy was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Freeman McCoy.
Survivors include his daughters, Marsha McCoy, Easley, S.C., Kim Orr and Chris Bray, both of Commerce; sisters, Nan Brown and Jimmie Banks, both of Commerce, Mary Gellerstedt and Sid Massey, both of Atlanta, and Jean Cook, Bremen; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Webbs Creek Baptist Church with Dr. Wayne Robertson and the Rev. Chad Payne officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Webbs Creek Baptist Church, 647 Webbs Creek Rd., Commerce, GA 30529.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
