ATHENS - Mary Elizabeth Bonds Gearing, 77, entered into rest Monday, April 3, 2017.
Mrs. Gearing was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late Lewis and Mary Jane Gee Bonds. She was retired from DuPont Corporation. Mrs. Gearing was preceded in death by her husband, Lamar Gearing.
Survivors include her son, Ricky Moon and his wife Kathy, Nicholson; sister, Brenda Freeman, Jefferson; life companion, Henry Cronic, Athens; grandchildren, Amy Dalton, Amanda Moon, Kelly Moon, and Caitlin Moon; great-grandchildren, Zane Norris, Zoey Norris, Emily Norris, Olivia and Adam; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, April 6, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Bo Whisinant and Wes King officiating with burial to follow in the Lebanon Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Mary Gearing (04-03-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry