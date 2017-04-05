Linda Gay Haynes passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, April 2, 2017, surrounded by friends and family.
She was 70 years old. She was born to Johnny Otis Smith and Nadine Lightfoot on June 22, 1946, in Mineral Wells, Texas.
She’s left behind her three brothers, Mark Smith, Johnny Smith, and Terry Eldridge; four beloved children, Dale Haynes, Matthew Haynes, Cecily Reuter, and Andrew Haynes; 12 beautiful grandchildren, Dale IV, Kirsten, Brittany, Katelyn, Macayla, Chase, Chloe, Autumn, Dallin, Noah, Cole, and Avery; and one handsome great-grandchild, Tristen.
Linda lived a life filled with faith, family, and service. Linda’s faith in God the Father and, in His son, Jesus Christ was un-daunting and un-wavering. She was faithful and obedient in all things asked of her and continually served others in all her actions. Linda was a wonderful and devoted mother and grandmother. There is nothing she wouldn’t do for any of her family and she loved them unconditionally. Linda was the best friend any one could ask for. She was great at showing love and compassion, she was the best to talk to and giving advice, and she was known to tell you the truth when you needed to hear it.
Linda will be greatly missed by her friends and family, but we know we will see her beautiful face again in Heaven. We know upon seeing her Savior He said unto her, "...Well done, thou good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.” Matthew 25:21
All funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 36 Sims Rd., Winder, GA 30680. Her viewing will be on Friday, April 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. Her funeral service and burial will begin on Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m.
If you would like to send flowers, please send to:
Carter Funeral Home
265 Highway 211 N.W.
Winder, GA 30680
770-867-1361
Linda Haynes (04-02-17)
