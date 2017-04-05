A juvenile said a man broke into his Jefferson Street residence during the night.
The boy flagged down Commerce Police Department officers last week, claiming that he heard the front door open at his house. When he went downstairs, he said he saw a man standing in the living room.
The suspect reportedly ran and the boy chased him and pushed him down the front steps.
“Blows were exchanged,” according to the boy. He said the suspect then ran and jumped into a black Nissan vehicle.
The juvenile had a cut on his arm but no red or swollen areas on his face.
There were no signs of forced entry and the door had been locked. Two adults were asleep in the house when the incident occurred.
Nothing was taken from the residence.
For more crime and public safety news, see the April 5th issue of The Jackson Herald.
Child says man broke into home during night
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry