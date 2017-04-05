Stale bread and crackers apparently isn’t the best diet for ducks and geese.
An environmental group is offering feeders with food for ducks, geese and fish to the City of Commerce.
Vaulted Vending plans to install three feeders at the Arthur Lee Pattman walking trail. Those wanting to feed the animals can insert a quarter into the machine for the food.
The Commerce City Council discussed the proposal at its Monday meeting.
City manager James Wascher said bread and crackers don’t provide the nutrition the animals need and may keep them from migrating. The new food may prompt the birds to start migrating again.
The council could vote on the item at its April 17 meeting.
For more City of Commerce news, see the April 5th issue of The Jackson Herald.
Bread not healthy for Commerce ducks
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry