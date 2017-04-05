Bread not healthy for Commerce ducks

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Wednesday, April 5. 2017
Stale bread and crackers apparently isn’t the best diet for ducks and geese.
An environmental group is offering feeders with food for ducks, geese and fish to the City of Commerce.
Vaulted Vending plans to install three feeders at the Arthur Lee Pattman walking trail. Those wanting to feed the animals can insert a quarter into the machine for the food.
The Commerce City Council discussed the proposal at its Monday meeting.
City manager James Wascher said bread and crackers don’t provide the nutrition the animals need and may keep them from migrating. The new food may prompt the birds to start migrating again.
The council could vote on the item at its April 17 meeting.

For more City of Commerce news, see the April 5th issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.