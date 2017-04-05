A threatening phone call directed at a Jackson County school last week launched a confusing situation. The call turned out to be a hoax, but the March 29 incident may lead to real changes in how local emergency personnel respond.
Jackson County School System leaders met with Jackson County E-911, the Jefferson Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies on Friday to discuss how to improve response if similar incidents happen in the future.
Among the problems:
•The school district wasn’t notified that Jackson County E-911 received a call alleging an intruder was in a school.
•Police officers entered Jackson County Comprehensive High School before any school staff knew about the call.
For the full story, see the April 5th issue of The Jackson Herald.
Hoax spurs communication changes
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry