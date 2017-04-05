Pendergrass woman said man held screwdriver to her neck, raped her

A woman said her ex-boyfriend held a screwdriver to her neck and raped her in Pendergrass.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called for kidnapping, aggravated assault, rape and sexual battery on Old State Road.
The victim said she and the suspect recently broke up after he shot at her five times. She did not report that incident.
The suspect recently started sending text messages to the woman again. Fearing he’d show up at her parent’s house, the victim “reluctantly” agreed to meet him at his house.
But when she tried to leave, the man allegedly pushed her against her vehicle and said, “You are not %&*($#@
going anywhere.”
The incident reportedly lasted for over five hours.
The woman didn’t report the incident until four days later. She told officers she feared the man would hurt her family.
For more public safety news, see the April 5th issue of The Jackson Herald.
