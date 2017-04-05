Warehouses get chilly reception

Two proposed million-square-foot warehouses got a chilly reception Monday night at the meeting of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.
The issue came up following a request from Core 5 Industrial Partners for the county to help pay for road improvements to Toy Wright Road for the project.
The BOC didn’t take any action on the request Monday night.
Commissioner Chas Hardy expressed “hesitation” about the matter, saying the county had already rezoned the property for a previous owner who had agreed to pay for the road upgrades.
Commissioner Ralph Richardson voiced an even stronger objection.
“We’re getting inundated with warehouses,” he said. “I can’t see paying for a road for two warehouses.”
For the full story, see the April 5th issue of The Jackson Herald.
