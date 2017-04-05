Janice Ouellet (04-03-17)

Janice Louise Ouellet, 75, packed her spiritual suitcase and passed into eternal life on Monday, April 3, 2017.
Mrs. Ouellet was the daughter of the late Charles Edward and Mary Laura Reed LeVine.
She never met a stranger and was known throughout church and social circles as "Mimi". She embraced life, love and family all of her life. She was generous of heart and shared all she had with others.
Survivors include children, James David (Amy) Ouellet and Julie (Edward) Armaganian; brothers, Edward LeVine and Ronald LeVine; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Mass services will be held Friday April 7, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Winder at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Honey Creek Woodlands at the Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Conyers, Ga.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is charge of arrangements.
