GIRLS' SOCCER: Seven different Eagles score in thumping of Franklin Co.

The East Jackson girls’ soccer team has not been known to light-up the scoreboard in 2017.
But they did just that Friday night in their 10-0, mercy rule victory over Franklin County. Jissel Garcia and Rachel Wegesend led the way with two goals each. Garcia put another ball off a Franklin County defender to get credited with an own-goal assist as well.
“It wasn’t a great performance but we played pretty good, we had a few girls playing positions they never get to play, having a little fun which is always a good thing,” coach Kirk Childress said. “We’ve had a few injuries and we were finally able to have everyone on the roster available so we’re finally able to play together again.”
For the rest of this story, see the April 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
